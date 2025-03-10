THROWBACK: When Karan Johar teased Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli calling her ‘desh ki bahu’; ‘Itni badi ho gayi...’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. While the two never cease to dish out major couple goals, their PDA often sends the internet into a frenzy. Moreover, their reactions have also been unmissable whenever they are teased about each other. Let’s revisit one such old interaction, when Karan Johar teased the actress by calling her ‘desh ki bahu’.

Back in 2018, Anushka Sharma made an appearance on India’s Got Talent 8 to promote her film, Zero. She was joined by Katrina Kaif, and Karan Johar was one of the guests on the show. During their appearance, the two were tested based on their knowledge of songs featuring their co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

In the game round, Karan Johar asked which song had the lyrics ‘behki hai nigaahein aur bikhre hai baal’. Anushka sang the song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but Katrina answered it first. When Karan asked the next question, Anushka started singing before Katrina could answer, to which the Ek Tha Tiger actress complained that she didn’t even get a chance.

In response to this, Katrina playfully replied, “Maine maara mauke pe chauka (I seized the opportunity).” Being his witty self, Karan did not miss Anushka’s use of the word ‘chauka’, which also means hitting a 4in cricket, and pulled her leg.

“Itni badi ho gayi hai meri beti, cricket ke jokes crack karne lagi hai. Aap toh desh ki bahu hai, hum kuch keh bhi nahi sakte (My girl has grown up so much, she is even cracking cricket jokes now. She is the daughter-in-law of the country, we cannot even say anything),” he said. This left Anushka surprised.

After dating for some time, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in an intimate wedding celebration in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple welcomed two kids, Vamika and Akaay in 2021 and 2024 respectively.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been away from films to focus on her personal life. She was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was directed by Aanand L. Rai. Even though she has Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda 'Xpress, there is no update on its release yet.