Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s UNSEEN pic from actress’ 36th birthday celebration surfaces after India’s T20 WC win

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular celebrity couples in India, and they never fail to showcase their love for each other. After India won the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29, the actress made an appreciation post for her husband. Now, an old, unseen picture of the cute couple from Anushka’s 36th birthday celebration has surfaced on the internet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s happiness is infectious in this throwback picture from her birthday

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 36th birthday in May 2024 with Virat Kohli at a luxurious restaurant in Bengaluru. Yesterday, after the Indian cricket team secured the T20 World Cup trophy, Chef Manu Chandra of the LUPA restaurant posted an unseen photograph with the couple from the celebration.

In the picture, Virushka were seen standing alongside the chef in their stylish outfits. Anushka posed with a huge smile, while Virat had a quirky expression with his hand on his cheek.

The caption of the chef’s post appreciated Virat for his career, saying, “Had promised myself I’d only post this if we took the World Cup… voila. This man @virat.kohli is something else, and on his last T20 WC, what a damn run.” He further praised the Indian team, adding, “And @jaspritb1 - jeeeeez, legend! Team @indiancricketteam what a show bring it home. Glam, smiles and happiness courtesy @anushkasharma.”

Have a look at the post!

For the uninitiated, Virat and Anushka were accompanied by cricketer Faf du Plessis, captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024, Glenn Maxwell, his wife Vini, and other friends during the birthday dinner. Talking about the experience, Virat had shared, “Thank you @manuchandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.”

Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli her ‘home’ after India’s T20 World Cup win

Last night, Anushka Sharma was all heart for her husband. She expressed her feelings for him, saying, “AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!

