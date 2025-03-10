Anushka Sharma celebrates India’s win in Rs 46,000 stylish outfit as she cozies up to husband Virat Kohli post match

Anushka Sharma always shows up fashionably in support of her husband Virat Kohli. For the India vs. New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai last night, she was seen in a stylish outfit as she cheered the team from the stands. Donning a Rs. 46,200 matching set from celeb favorite Maje Paris, she looked fabulous. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Smiling her widest as she snuggled up to Virat Kohli after the win, Anushka pulled off a matching denim set in light blue. Being the stylish mommy she is, she fashioned wide-fit mom shorts, which featured embroidered peal detailing all over. Designed by Maje Paris, the shorts came with a price tag of approx Rs. 20,500.

Finding the perfect match for the short, the Paatal Lok producer picked a relaxed-fit shirt from the same brand. With a price tag of Rs. 25,600, the shirt fashioned a full-sleeved styling with a button-down closure. Just like the bottoms, the top mirrored a similar pearl embroidery.

Styling the outfit with a pair of comfy slip-ons, the Phillauri actor looked absolutely beautiful. Not a fan of slip-ons? You can also dress up this cozy fit with a pair of high heels.

For a long day of spectating, Anushka picked a simple makeup look. With a hydrating base and heavy sunscreen, she popped on a light layer of pink blush. Pulling off her best smile, she added a nude lip shade to complete her look.

Showing off her naturally wavy hair, the star carried all of her good luck charm. Going minimal for the big game, she chose to stay relaxed with some stacker bracelets and ditched all other accessories. Like a proud supporter, she was seen celebrating as the team bagged the win.

What do you think of Anushka’s look for the match? Tell us in the comments below.