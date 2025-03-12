Nothing here, just regular video of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli setting couple goals; WATCH new viral clip from Dubai

The public appearances of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never cease to stir the internet. While the Indian cricketer is currently basking under the glorious victory of the Indian cricket team in the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand, a video of the celebrity couple has surfaced that is making waves online, setting couple goals.

A viral video posted by a fan page shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Dubai. Though the actress’ face is not visible in the video, according to the fan page, the couple is shooting for an unknown project. The duo is seen standing inside what appears to be an antique shop, while one can also spot a camera set up alongside.

Needless to say, their regular video also served nothing but pure couple goals, as they were seen lost in each other while indulging in a deep conversation. In the viral video, Virat Kohli was seen in a white t-shirt with a beige jacket on it, while the actress was seen in a cut-shoulder dress with hair left open.

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, fans showered their love on the video by dropping multiple red-heart emojis.

A couple of days after lifting the Champions Trophy 2025, a picture of the celebrity couple posing with Harshit Rana stirred the internet. While posing with Rana, the couple’s chemistry screamed pure love. In the picture, Virat held his wife close, and their huge smiles radiated happiness. The following pictures show Harshit posing with the trophy and his team players, including Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh.

The Champions Trophy 2025 match took place in Dubai’s International Stadium, where the Indian cricket team registered its big win against New Zealand in the finals. Being a supportive wife, Anushka remained present in the stands to cheer for her husband in every match. Several pictures and videos of the couple from the stadium also made waves online.

Meanwhile, extending congratulatory wishes to the Indian team, several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and more, posted heartfelt messages on their respective social media handles.