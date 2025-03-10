5 Anushka Sharma movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Hotstar while we await her big screen comeback: PK to NH10

Anushka Sharma came from nowhere and won the hearts of her billions of fans. Despite being away from the spotlight, the actress continues to make her admirers smile whenever she is spotted in public. While we wait for her to return to the big screens, here are a handful of movies of the brilliant actress that can be streamed on OTT platforms.

5 Anushka Sharma movies to watch on OTT:

1. PK

Where to watch: Netflix

PK 2014 science fiction comedy-drama film, Anushka Sharma is seen as a dedicated journalist Jaggu who crosses paths with an alien stuck on Earth. She teaches the creature how to live on the planet with other humans and eventually helps him get back to his planet. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it also stars Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt.

2. NH10

Where to watch: Zee5

This is one gripping movie that will definitely keep you engaged till the last scene. In NH 10, Meera (played by Anushka Sharma) fights a group of violent criminals who attack her and her husband while they’re on a road trip on National Highway 10. Directed by Navdeep Singh, it also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, and Deepti Naval. It is also the production debut of the actress.

3. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Where to watch: Prime

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is the debut movie of Sharma. In her first film, she shares the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and becomes a household name with her commendable performance. In the 2008 romantic comedy film, she is seen as Taani who is forcefully married to an office employee. It is directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

4. Band Baaja Baaraat

Where to watch: Prime Video

Band Baaja Baaraat showcases the fun, lively and emotional side of Anushka’s character Shruti Kakkar. In the 2010 romantic comedy film, she joins hands with Bittoo Sharma (played by debutante Ranveer Singh) and together they create a wedding planning company. While planning the wedding of other couples, the business partners fall in love. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma in his directorial debut.

5. Phillauri

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Phillauri is a comedy film that narrates the life of a spirit who lives on a tree. She is irked when a young man attempts to marry the tree, she lives in, to ward off threats to his life. Director Navdeep Singh, it’s co-produced by the actress under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. Sharma even rapped in the song, Naughty Billo.

