Arbaaz Khan misses Satish Kaushik, says 'It’s sad he is not among us' ahead of Patna Shuklla's release

Last year on March 9, the Indian film industry mourned the loss of veteran actor, director, and producer Satish Kaushik, who succumbed to a heart attack, leaving behind an irreplaceable void. With a career spanning decades, he delighted audiences with his exceptional performances and served as a guiding light for numerous aspiring actors and filmmakers.

Before his passing in 2023, Satish Kaushik had completed filming for a few upcoming movies, giving fans a chance to witness his acting prowess one last time. Among these is the courtroom drama Patna Shuklla, where he takes on the role of a judge. Recently, Arbaaz Khan, the producer of Patna Shuklla, reflected on Satish Kaushik's legacy in an interview ahead of the movie's release.

Arbaaz Khan talks about Satish Kaushik

In a recent interview with ANI, Arbaaz Khan said, "We all miss him. He was so amazing as an actor and as a person. It’s very sad that the film is releasing and he is not amongst us. It’s very sad".

Actress Anushka Kaushik, portraying the character Rinki in Patna Shuklla, also discussed her experience working with Satish Kaushik. She said, "I learned a lot from him, he was actually the funniest. He was so curious about life and he used to call me ‘Kaushik’. In the hammer scene in the film, when he played the judge he used to bang it like a kid".

Renowned for his roles in iconic films like Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judai, and Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Kaushik's legacy endures through the unforgettable characters he brought to life.

About Patna Shuklla

The official trailer of Patna Shuklla was recently unveiled by the filmmakers, drawing positive reactions from fans. The trailer follows Tanvi Shukla played by Raveena Tandon, a lawyer striving to rectify an unjust exam failure for a deserving student. The movie sheds light on the pervasive education scam involving roll numbers, impacting numerous sincere students nationwide. Scheduled for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting March 29, the film promises to offer a compelling narrative.

Additionally, Satish Kaushik will feature in Kangana Ranaut's forthcoming period drama, Emergency.

