Arjun Kapoor admits he still has a long way to go to find ‘deep-rooted connection’ with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor: ‘Can’t build relationships on just praise’

Arjun Kapoor, who won hearts with his performance in Singham Again, shares a close bond with his sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. While Arjun and Anshula are from Boney Kapoor’s first marriage, Janhvi and Khushi are from his second marriage to Sridevi. Arjun recently admitted that he’s still working on building a deeper connection with his sisters, stressing that strong relationships require more than just praise.

In a recent interview with News 18, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi, emphasizing the importance of honesty in their relationship. He shared that a strong connection isn’t built solely on compliments but on the ability to call each other out when necessary. “You can’t build relationships on just praise. You have to be able to call each other out when needed,” he said.

The actor praised Janhvi Kapoor for being hardworking and grounded, taking risks, and exploring new opportunities. Arjun also mentioned that while he doesn’t feel the need to criticize her, he’s always there for her whenever she needs support, and they often have meaningful conversations.

Arjun also spoke about how his relationship with the Ulajh actress goes beyond work, with their conversations often covering a wide range of topics. He explained that being there for each other is key, and while they can discuss everything from food to more personal matters, the goal is to foster a deeper connection.

Acknowledging that they are still strengthening their sibling bond, the Singham Again actor shared, “You also have to realize that we are brother and sister but we have a long way to go to really find that deep-rooted connection on a daily basis.”

He noted that he spends more time with Janhvi because she’s a bit older, and their conversations often touch on work, but he’s always ready to engage with her on any topic.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the Telugu film Devara: Part 1. Up next, she will star alongside Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is earning praise for his role in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop drama Singham Again. The film, currently playing in theaters, also features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

