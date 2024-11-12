Arjun Kapoor receives praise from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt after Singham Again’s performance; admits Vicky Kaushal gave him hug: ‘It’s nice to have felt…’

Arjun Kapoor played the antagonist Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and blew everyone’s minds. Ever since the film was released on the big screen, earlier this month, the audience has been going gaga over his performance. In a recent interview, the actor recalled being praised by his peers like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and others.

While talking to News 18, Arjun Kapoor stated that it’s always nice to get a message from Aditya Chopra for his performance. According to him, he is the person who would tell him even if he likes something or doesn’t. Additionally, his contemporaries Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reached out to him after watching his performance.

“Both of them are my contemporaries and I respect them for their work,” he stated adding that it’s nice to have felt the emotion. He further shared that when he went to attend the screening of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel: Honey Bunny, he felt the energy and emotion that people were happy for him.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, Kapoor stated that the Dunki actor met him at a Diwali party during the release of Singham Again. The way Vicky hugged Arjun; he could feel that the actor was genuinely happy for him. “You feel good when your contemporaries are cheering for you,” the Ki and Ka actor expressed adding that even Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others also congratulated him.

Advertisement

A couple of days ago, the 2 States actor penned an emotional note, thanking filmmaker Rohit Shetty for trusting him with the role of Danger Lanka. Sharing several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the movie, he penned, “The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you — sometimes, that’s all it takes.”

The young star further expressed, “Grateful beyond words for the trust he’s shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved. This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing.”

Take a look:

Singham Again also stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: Is Arjun Kapoor struggling with loneliness after breakup with Malaika Arora? Singham Again star opens up