Arjun Kapoor gets emotional on father Boney Kapoor’s birthday and shares video of latter praising his work in Singham Again: ‘Living for moments like these’

Producer Boney Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today, and son Arjun Kapoor has a heartwarming tribute for him. On this special occasion, the actor shared a video where his dad is seen praising his performance in Singham Again. With an emotional message, he expressed how moments like these make it all worthwhile, writing that he lives for such moments of making his father proud.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla about his latest film Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor was taken by surprise when an audio clip featuring his dad, Boney Kapoor, was played. In the heartfelt message, Boney expressed immense pride in the actor's growth and said, “Your journey has been absolutely fantastic with ups and downs. Keep up the good work, and after watching you in Singham Again, I feel you have a very, very great innings coming soon in your life with the kind of job that you've done."

He added, "So, I congratulate you on the success. I congratulate the entire team on the success, and I'm proud of you all over again. I'm saying this. You're the best son I could have asked for. It's good that you maintained yourself. I like the way you're looking now. Maintain this and all the best for future.”

Arjun Kapoor, visibly moved, responded to his father's heartfelt message with deep gratitude. He expressed, “Thank you dad. Thank you for being exactly how I would expect every father to be—the best cheerleader possible. I can sense the relief in his voice also."

He added, "I can sense the pride in his voice, and I'm glad I made him proud. That's what you work for. This is literally the first time I'm hearing how much he's liked me in the film. But thank you dad. I love you."

On Boney's birthday today, the Singham Again actor shared the emotional video with a heartfelt caption: "Living for moments like these!" He mentioned that celebrating this moment on his father’s special day made it even more meaningful and was glad his work could bring happiness to his dad.

Arjun also shared a heartfelt Instagram story, posting a collage of two pictures. In the first, he is seen smiling with dad Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, and Anshula Kapoor. In the second, he and Boney are captured in a perfect father-son moment. He captioned the post with, "We love you dad!"



On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is enjoying the success of Rohit Shetty's high-octane cop drama Singham Again. The film features an ensemble cast with Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

