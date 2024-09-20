Arjun Kapoor has THIS reaction to Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala’s The Night Manager bagging International Emmy nomination

The Indian series The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, received a lot of love from the viewers. In a phenomenal achievement, it has received a nomination at the International Emmy Awards. Anil Kapoor’s nephew, Arjun Kapoor, recently shared his reaction to this news and called the nomination ‘Well Deserved.’

Today, September 20, 2024, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a post about The Night Manager bagging a nomination at the 52nd International Emmy Awards. He wrote, “Well Deserved,” and celebrated the achievement with clap emojis. Arjun also tagged the team, including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and series creator Sandeep Modi.

The Night Manager has received a nomination in the Best Drama Series category. Presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), the 52nd International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25, 2024, in New York. Vir Das, recently seen in the comedy drama Call Me Bae, will be hosting the ceremony.

The Night Manager is a crime thriller web series revolving around Aditya Roy Kapur’s character Shaan Sengupta, a hotel’s night manager. He has to go undercover on a dangerous mission to expose an arms dealer. It is a remake of the 2016 British series, The Night Manager, which in turn is based on a novel by John le Carré.

The cast also features Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Rukhsar Rehman, Saswata Chatterjee, and more in pivotal roles. The show, consisting of seven episodes, was released in 2023 and can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Singham Again. He is joining the cast of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in this Cop Universe film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie will feature Arjun as the antagonist. Singham Again is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali 2024. It will clash with Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

