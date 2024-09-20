Kareena Kapoor's morning wisdom about not 'failing' as a mother is the motivation every woman needs: 'Babies cry. Toddlers have...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her 25 years in the film industry. She recently starred in The Buckingham Murders and is gearing up for exciting projects. On the other hand, she also offers glimpses into her journey of parenting kids Taimur and Jeh. She recently shared some morning wisdom about not failing as a mother even when your babies cry or toddlers have tantrums. It is certainly the motivation that every woman needs.

Today, September 20, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a thoughtful post about parenting. The post stated, “Babies cry. Toddlers have tantrums. Kids talk back. Teenagers test boundaries. None of this means you are failing.”

In full agreement with the post, Kareena said, “Goodmorning... Read that again.. (red heart emoji).”

Have a look at Kareena’s story!

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival is taking place from September 20 to 27. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that a film festival will be announced in the actress’ name as a tribute to her 25 years in cinema. Many of her iconic movies including Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more, are being re-released in cinemas.

Kareena has also received immense praise for her performance in The Buckingham Murders. She portrays the role of detective Jas Bhamra in the crime thriller directed by Hansal Mehta. The film is also special as it marks Kareena’s maiden production.

Next, Kareena will be seen in the Cop Universe movie Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kareena has signed one of the biggest feature films in Indian cinema. A source close to the development revealed, “It’s a role that she has not done till date and the director in question is among the most celebrated and bankable of Indian Cinema at this point of time. She has given a nod to the film and is excited to embark on a new journey in the 25th year of her acting career.”

The movie is expected to go on floors in January 2025 and hit theaters in 2026.

