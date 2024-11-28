Arjun Kapoor says Khushi Kapoor's THIS gesture made him feel she cares, but he is closer to Janhvi Kapoor; here's why

Arjun Kapoor recently made a stellar comeback by playing the antagonist in Singham Again, and his role was widely appreciated. In a new interview, he shared heartfelt insights about his bond with his step-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He admitted he was touched by Khushi's effort to go and watch the film without him telling her, which showcased that she 'cares enough' for him and revealed that he is closer to Janhvi Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Arjun Kapoor received heartfelt audio messages from his family members, including Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. In his response, he discussed his bond with them and expressed his happiness to have them as a part of his life despite their bonding under 'unfortunate' circumstances.

The Ulajh actress shared an audio message for her brother and expressed her admiration for Arjun Kapoor. She revealed that she witnessed the Ishaqzaade actor deal with challenging times in the past two years. Still, he had 'put up a brave front' and continued to work hard to find his way out which made her feel proud.

After listening to this heartfelt message, Arjun shared how his bond with Janhvi and Khushi has evolved. He shared that the Archies actress is usually silent, and they even joke about it, but her gesture to watch the movie reflected her care for him. On the other hand, he revealed that he is closer to Janhvi since they share a lesser gap than he and Khushi.

He said, "They are my strength. Any good moment in my life feels incomplete without them." The actor added that they had been 'solid' behind him, and unlike a stereotypical approach in which a brother protects his sisters, they have rather seen his vulnerable side.

He explained that Janhvi closely witnessed his vulnerable side, referring to him facing the pressures of the film industry, and mentioned, "She has seen that side, she has felt it. And I think both of them are just happy for me because it's an important thing for them to see the upside of this profession."

The Singham Again actor added that he feels better about having them in his life. He shared that he loves and cares for them, and he feels happy that they are 'well-brought up' kids.

For those unaware, filmmaker Boney Kapoor first married Mona Shourie, and they welcomed Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Later, they separated, and he tied the knot with Sridevi, and they became parents to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

