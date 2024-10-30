Janhvi Kapoor drops endearing comment on beau Shikhar Pahariya's latest PICS and it's enough to make all her male fans jealous

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have painted the town red with their heartwarming love. From setting couple fashion goals to supporting each other, they make an ideal pair. Recently, Kapoor turned into Shikhar's fan as she lovingly commented 'Ladddoooooooo' with heart-filled emojis on his latest Instagram pictures.

In today's world, supporting and cheering on your partner on social media is another kind of endearment among couples. We saw a glimpse of the same as Shikhar Pahariya posted three solo pictures of himself on his Instagram handle, receiving his girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor's cute comment.

In the first picture, the professional horse rider looks lost in his thoughts as he leans towards the wall to pose. In the second picture, he eats a meal and playfully poses, while the entrepreneur is seen enjoying a fashion show in the third. He posted it with a witty yet funny caption.

Pahariya looked charming in them, and soon, it received praise in the comments. However, the one comment that stole the limelight was by his girlfriend, Kapoor. She expressed her affection for him by commenting on a cutesy name, 'Ladddoooooooo,' with heart-filled emojis.

Apart from the actress, her brother Arjun Kapoor also commented 'massy guy' while Janhvi's close friend Orry penned, "Mine" in the comment section. Fans admired him, and one user wrote, "Last pic omg looking like an Italian fashionista." Another user commented, "Janhvi is lucky."

In a previous interview with Mirchi Plus, the Ulajh actress gave more details about her bond with Pahariya and explained that they have long known each other. She mentioned that he was integral to her life since she was 15 or 16.

They have some intertwined dreams and have been a big source of support for each other in difficult times over the years. She said, "We've been each other's pillars, almost like we've raised each other."

Moreover, during her last appearance on Koffee with Karan and her sister, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi accidentally revealed that Shikhar's number is saved on her speed-dial list.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in her Telugu debut film Devara: Part 1, co-starring Jr NTR. She is busy filming for her next Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

