Arjun Kapoor reveals sending memes to Ranveer Singh and its proof of their ultimate bromance

Whenever Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh meet, they bring the house down with their fun banter and infectious laughter. While their friendship has now become one for the books, they weren’t this tight when the actors worked together in Gunday. During an interview, Kapoor revealed that now they send memes to each other and share a lovely bond that goes beyond their profession.

During a recent conversation with Mashable India, Arjun Kapoor admitted knowing about Ranveer Singh during Gunday but not having an equation with him. According to him, it was during the film that their real relationship kickstarted which the audience sees today.

Arjun stated that their bond has grown stronger because they have been very honest with each other as friends. “It’s not that we just talk about work, we have spoken about life, and we have spent a lot of time together while filming,” the Singham Again actor stated adding that both of them have seen enough ups and downs and spoken to each other in all those moments which no one else knows about.

During the chat, he also admitted that today, they send memes and silly stuff to each other over social media. When asked what was the last meme he sent to the new dad, Kapoor said it must be some football-related stuff.

Further on, Arjun exclaimed that the audience had seen their fun side and the celebration of brotherhood and friendship. But they have also had a lot of deep-rooted conversations whether it’s the profession or personal life. “I think that’s what stands the test of time,” he stated adding that all the joking comes from the deep-rooted foundation of respect for each other.

Expressing his profound love for Singh, Kapoor noted that Ranveer is the first person who reaches out to him. It’s all because of their bond that they can do ‘nonsense’ together and it is enjoyed by all. “We are not trying to outdo each other, outshine, or get attention. We celebrate what we have,” the Ishaqzaade debutant admitted adding that there is normalcy in their friendship that goes beyond their profession and it’s the in-betweens that are amazing.

