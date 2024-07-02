Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn officially confirms change in release date of his romantic thriller

Ajay Devgn’s 2024 calendar is jam-packed. The actor started the year with Shaitaan which became the highest-grossing Indian horror film of all time. Soon after, he played the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the biographical sports drama film Maidaan.

Next up, he will be seen in Neeraj Pandey’s directorial movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Minutes ago, the team, along with Ajay confirmed that the romantic thriller will get a new release date. Read on!

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is being shifted to a new date, Ajay Devgn confirms

On July 1, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ajay Devgn’s upcoming entertainer, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been moved to a new release date. The film which was initially releasing on July 5, 2024, will now drop on July 26.

Minutes ago, the star of the show Ajay took to Instagram stories and reshared the official announcement post by Friday Filmworks.

Take a look:

In the post, the makers stated that ‘the wait is a little longer’ as they have decided to shift the release date. The official post reads, “Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New release date to be announced soon.”

Take a look:

More about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The trailer of the upcoming movie has already been released, making cinephiles curious. Apart from Ajay, it also stars Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar in a pivotal role. Multiple soundtracks including Tuu and Ae Dil Zara have also been unveiled despite the postponement of the movie.

Presented by NH Studioz, and bankrolled by Friday Filmworks production, it revolves around lovers Krishna and Vasudha who are separated for 22 years. With this date change, the film will now lock horns with the superhero films Deadpool and Wolverine.

This is not the first time Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be sharing the screen together. They co-starred in movies like Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa.

