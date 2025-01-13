Azaad: Rasha Thadani admits she doesn’t step out of house without THIS as she reflects on paparazzi culture; 'There have been so many...'

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film, Azaad alongside Aaman Devgan and Ajay Devgn. Notably, even before her acting stint, Rasha has been quite popular on the internet and paps’ favorite. Most recently, she reflected on her relationship with the paps and revealed she never steps out without kajal and lip gloss.

While speaking with India Today, Rasha Thadani recalled her first encounter with the paparazzi when she had gone to the salon to wash her hair. She remembered the paps mistaking her for her mother, Raveena Tandon as they have the same car number. However, since that day, Rasha admits paparazzi became a "regular part" of her life.

Reflecting on her way to deal with the paps, the Azaad actress admits having learned to embrace it. “I’m always prepared. I don’t step out of my house without my kajal and lip gloss. If I’m not wearing makeup, I make sure to put on my sunglasses," she said.

Rasha further shared how the pressure of being constantly in the public eye initially affected her. She revealed after she completed the shoot of her film, the pap attention increased. She admitted being scared of them initially concerned about how her pictures would come.

“I would get anxious, thinking, ‘What if this picture comes out, and I look like this?' or 'What if I’m doing something weird?' Trust me, there have been so many videos where I’ve thought, 'Oh my God, why do I look like this or do that?'" said Rasha.

Over a period of time, she has now been able to understand the role of paparazzi and has a friendly equation with them. She shared that she looks at the shutterbugs as people and not just cameras. According to her, it has become easier for her to connect, and she is no longer intimated by the lens.

Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad is poised to release on January 17, 2025.

