Karan Johar’s special ‘kansa’ bathroom for guests with unique décor makes Farah Khan feel ‘poor’ and it sounds so relatable

After delighting fans with her humorous fashion video with Karan Johar, Farah Khan also shared a fun vlog with her filmmaker friend. In the entertaining vlog, the duo was seen humorously teasing each other and reminiscing about their first meeting.

In a 23:12-minute video, Farah Khan visits Karan Johar to try his chocolate fudge recipe. The interactive video features the duo pulling each other’s legs. The Om Shanti Om director gives a mini-tour of Johar’s office and glimpses of his home, including the area where he listens to scripts and meets Bollywood stars.

One of the moments that stood out was a moment where Farah showcased a special bathroom made of ‘kansa' (ultra-premium metal). The bathroom featured unique décor, including tiffin carriers (commonly known as dabbas) displayed as showpieces. Surprised, Farah humorously asks him, "Do you eat and poop at the same time?" To which, Karan Johar humorously states that these were the gifts for the guests.

The duo also remembered their first meeting in a theater. Karan shared that Farah, sitting beside him during the screening of the serious film Main Azaad Hoon, fell asleep halfway through the movie. Farah, in turn, remembered their second meeting, also in a theater, where Karan couldn’t contain his laughter during a serious scene.

In one part of the video, Karan and Farah also played a hilarious game of “What’s Inside Farah Khan’s Bag?” as he revealed content for the viewers. While diving into her bag, he took out a Rs 500 note and declared it as shagun (a good luck gift). To this, Farah joked, “Sada suhagan raho (May you always stay married).”

Advertisement

Karan further quipped, “Farah, mere haath peele kab honge? (When will I get married?)” Dodging the question, Farah laughed and replied, “We first have to make your hands brown by making the chocolate fudge.”

Farah and Karan have been friends for decades now and their appearance together is nothing short of a treat for fans.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor promises exciting rom-coms with her 2025 line up; here’s a list of her most awaited movies of the year