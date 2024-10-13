Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Salman Khan’s house security heightened following Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s connection in politician’s killing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The shocking killing of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique has taken the internet by storm. He was shot dead by three assailants on Saturday, October 12. While Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the incident, Mumbai Police has heightened the security outside Salman Khan’s residence.

The gruesome killing of veteran politician Baba Siddique has caused Mumbai Police to be on their toes. Following the incident, the security outside the actor’s house has been beefed up. A report published in ETimes also mentioned a source who stated that "appropriate measures are being taken."

In the video shared by ANI, we can see numerous alert police personnel outside the actor’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

It is important to mention that after the devastating news of Siddique’s murder surfaced, the Sikandar actor immediately halted his Bigg Boss 18 shoot. The actor, who was in the middle of the filming, rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, to be with his close politician friend’s family. Salman was visibly heartbroken while he arrived at the hospital guarded by a whole set of entourage.

Apart from Salman, several renowned politicians and Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra, among others were seen arriving at the hospital.

On the other hand, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for Siddique’s murder through a Facebook post. The viral post mentions that the said killing of the politician was done due to his close ties with Salman Khan and underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Anuj Thapan.

In the post, the gang member confessed that he did right in honor of his "duty of friendship." The post further mentioned, "Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life. Today the pool of decency of Baba Siddique is closed or at one time he was under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) with Dawood. The reason for his death was his links to Dawood and Anuj Thapan in Bollywood, politics, and property dealings."

As per an official post shared by Baba’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, the late politician’s last rites will be carried out today i.e. October 13, 2024, at 7 p.m. in Mumbai.

