Baba Siddique shot dead: Shilpa Shetty breaks down as she reaches Lilavati Hospital with Raj Kundra; Sanjay Dutt and others arrive

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The shocking demise of Maharashtra's former minister Baba Siddique has sent shockwaves across the nation. The political leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mumbai's Bandra last night. After hearing the news, Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra rushed to Lilavati Hospital.

In a video on Instagram, Sanjay Dutt can be seen exiting the hospital from a black gate. Dutt then boards his car.

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra also arrived at the hospital. In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shilpa and Raj can be seen coming out of their car. They are surrounded by a heavy crowd and guarded by police security.

Later, Shilpa broke into tears after she visited the hospital. In another video by the paparazzo, the actress can be seen getting emotional while being seated in the car.

Baba Siddique was hit by bullets in the stomach and chest during the attack on October 12. Siddique was leaving his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai when the attack took place. The late political leader was rushed to the hospital after being hit by six gunshots, however, he succumbed to injuries last night.

According to NDTV, two people have been taken into custody in connection with the firing. They hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third attacker is on the run.

As per the latest update from ANI, Baba Siddique was shot near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra, Mumbai. Visuals from the crime site showed a broken window of his SUV. According to PTI, security has been tightened outside the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after the tragic demise of the political leader.

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique has requested the public not to spread rumours after the minister's death. Roads leading to the hospital have been closed down, Hindustan Times reported. The faces of the attackers were covered with handkerchiefs, the portal added.

As per the police, the attackers fired two to three rounds at Baba Siddique. The political leader was famous for hosting lavish parties for Iftar. He joined Ajit Powar's NCP after resigning from the Congress party earlier this year.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

