Ratan Tata’s Last Rites: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pay final respects to legendary industrialist; Dangal actor says, ‘Aaj ka din bahut hi...’

Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 after battling age-related ailments. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao among other notable personalities arrived at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns, at Nariman Point to pay their last respects. While speaking to the media, Aamir and Kiran grieved the loss and called it a 'sad day.’

Today, on October 10, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao arrived to pay their final respects to Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Ratan Tata. A video circulating online shows the ex-couple with their hands folded and heads bowed, paying their respects to this esteemed individual who has sadly passed away.

Before leaving the venue, Aamir spoke with the media personnel and expressed his sorrow over Tata's passing away. He said, "Aaj ka din bahut hi dukh bhara hai hum sabke liye. Pure desh ke liye Ratan ji ne jo contribution diya hai, unki company TATA unse pehle se aur unke leadership mein jo contribution diya hai, desh ke liye vo amulya hai. It’s priceless and bahut hi rare kism ke insaan aur hum sab unko behad miss karenge (It’s a sad day for all of us today. Ratan ji’s and his company TATA’s contribution before him and under his leadership is priceless. He was one of a kind person, and we all will miss him)."

In addition to this, Kiran Rao also called it a sad day. She remembered Tata as an "amazing" person. She mentioned that they had spent some time with him in the past. The Laapataa Ladies director stated that she feels sad about the passing away of such a "good human being."

"Ache insaan the toh bahut dukh lagta hai ke gaye lekin bahut karke gaye hain hamare desh ke liye to unke liye bas (He was a good human being so it feels really bad, but he did so much for our nation so we can just)" folds her hands in respect.

Apart from Aamir and Kiran, several notable personalities from political and industrial fields arrived to pay their final respects to the industrialist. Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

