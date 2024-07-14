Bad Newz song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam OUT: Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk vie for Triptii Dimri’s affection in this peppy recreation

The countdown to the release of the movie Bad Newz has started. The trailer and the songs of this comedy film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has increased the anticipation among the audience ahead of its release on July 19, 2024. Now, a new song has been unveiled from the music album, which is a recreation of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The catchy number showcases the dynamic between the lead characters.

Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk fight for Triptii Dimri’s love in Bad Newz song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Today, July 14, the makers of the upcoming movie Bad Newz released the third song from the soundtrack. Titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, it is a recreation of the track from the 1998 film Duplicate featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre.

The song was originally composed by Anu Malik, written by Javed Akhtar and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The music for the new version has been recreated by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

In the music video, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk are seen competing with each other as they try to win Triptii Dimri’s affections. It is a peppy number which has a playful vibe and will make you nostalgic.

Fan reactions to Bad Newz song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Fans flooded the comments section under the music video with their appreciation for the song. One person said, “Finally this song I'm waiting for this song because this song has childhood memories,” while another wrote, “‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ uff this line️ some special feeling for special person.”

A comment praised, “Good Reprise, Original Songs Didn't Get Destroyed, Very good Chemistry Maintained by Vicky Vir ji and Ammy Vir Ji for the chase.”

