When is Koffee With Karan 9 coming? Here's what talk show host Karan Johar has to say

Karan Johar, during a candid Instagram Live session, on April 17, dropped subtle but exciting hints that Koffee With Karan might soon return with a brand-new season, leaving fans buzzing with speculation.

Johar has officially confirmed the return of Koffee With Karan with its ninth season during the Instagram Live session. Amid questions flooding in from fans, one user asked, “Season 8 when?” to which Karan cheekily replied, “It’s not Season 8… it is actually Season 9… coming soon at a digital desktop near you.” His clarification quickly caught attention, marking a significant update for fans of the long-running celebrity chat show.

In the same live, Karan opened up about his dramatic weight loss journey, saying that adopting a balanced lifestyle, eating mindfully, staying consistent with workouts, and focusing on his mental well-being helped him transform his health. His openness struck a chord with fans who had recently been concerned about his appearance.

Karan Johar had earlier spoken to Sucharita Tyagi about plans for the upcoming season. He revealed that Koffee With Karan 9 will launch in the second half of 2025 with a completely revamped format. One of the biggest changes? The iconic rapid-fire round, a fan-favourite segment since the show's inception, may not return. “It was so boring that I was like snooze alert,” Karan admitted, adding that he often felt like no one really deserved to win the hamper anymore. “Main hi hamper ghar le jaata hoon,” he joked.

The filmmaker also highlighted how the show will now focus more on genuine conversation and less on putting celebrities in uncomfortable situations. He acknowledged that stars today are more guarded and no longer speak as freely as they used to. “I still feel Bhatt saab will be brutally honest, but I can’t even have him on the show anymore,” he said, referring to Mahesh Bhatt’s famously candid appearance with Emraan Hashmi.

KWK, which first aired in 2004, has become a pop culture phenomenon, known for its glamorous guests, spicy revelations, and iconic moments. Over the years, it has hosted nearly every major Bollywood star, making it a go-to for behind-the-scenes gossip and fun celebrity banter.

