Karan Johar BREAKS SILENCE on speculations that he lost weight through ‘medication’; 'I’ve never felt...'

Karan Johar's dramatic weight loss has been grabbing a lot of attention on the internet in his recent pictures. A section of internet users even speculated that he might have been on medication for losing weight. However, the director has finally quashed all the rumors by sharing his weight loss journey.

On April 17, Karan Johar hosted a quick live session, #AskKJo, on his Instagram handle ahead of the release of Kesari Chapter 2 , where he interacted with his fans and followers. While he talked about his upcoming period-drama film, several fans also asked him about his sudden weight loss.

A user inquired how he had become so slim. In response, he dismissed the rumors circulating online and clarified, "That’s a lot of work, and it’s not medication like the rumor suggests."

In addition, another concerned user pointed out that Johar’s health appeared to be "very down." However, he reassured fans by stating, "I want to tell you I am in the pink of health. I’ve never felt happier, lighter on my feet. I’ve lost my weight the right way. I ideally wake up with a spring in my step, and I feel ready to work with new zest and zeal. So, yeah, I love it."

While the filmmaker had already clarified that he adopted only healthy methods for his physical transformation, an intrigued user asked him about his weight loss journey. Pouring his heart out, Karan revealed that it began with his blood tests, which made him realize that he needed to correct his health levels through medication.

"Then it went on to me eating one meal a day, that’s something I call ‘OMAD,’" he said. He further mentioned that there was some "parallel play" involved, which included physical activities such as swimming, exercising, and eating healthy.

Karan also revealed his mantra for losing weight, emphasizing the importance of eating food that is free from lactose, gluten, and sugar. He advised his fans not only to eat healthily but also to eat when necessary. He noted that sometimes greed takes over hunger, which is never a good thing, and he has tried to change the way he views his food habits.

