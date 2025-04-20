Kesari Chapter 2: Varun Dhawan reviews Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan starrer; calls it ‘powerful film’

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan’s Kesari Chapter 2 is making waves at the box office. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film has been receiving immense love from audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, among other Bollywood celebrities, Varun Dhawan is the latest one to post a special message sharing his review of the period-drama film.

On April 20, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a post featuring Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar’s still from the film. Extending his love, Varun called it a "powerful film" and also offered effusive praise on the performances.

He wrote, "Such a powerful film Love watching it in the theatres. Congratulations @bindraamritpal #karan @ananyapanday u we’re very good @actormaddy loved u sir and @akshaykumar ur passion and hardwork shines in this @karanjohar so happy for u uv done it again" followed by a hug emoji. He also mentioned,"@azeemdayani loved your score."

Responding to his appreciation, Karan Johar re-shared the story on his Instagram and replied, "VD" followed by multiple red-heart emojis.

Varun Dhawan reviews Kesari Chapter 2

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Sunny Kaushal, and more, also posted heartwarming messages appreciating the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 marks the directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi. The film narrates the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and features Akshay Kumar in the role of C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who stood against the British crown. Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan are seen essaying the role of Dilreet Gill, and R Neville McKinley, respectively.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, the film was released earlier this week on April 18, 2025.

On the professional front, Varun will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming rom-com also features Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. It is set to hit the silver screens on September 12, 2025.

In addition to this, he also has Sunny Deol's Border 2 and No Entry 2 in the pipeline.

