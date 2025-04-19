Salman Khan Jaat 2 Jasmine Bhasin Katrina Kaif Jannat sequel Jaat Box Office Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Jaat Box Office Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office

Triptii Dimri keeps her weekend look casual yet luxurious, pairs Rs 3,50,087 Miu Miu bag with laid-back outfit

Triptii Dimri gets snapped in the city, rocking a casual outfit perfectly styled with a luxurious bag.

By Priyanshi Shah
Published on Apr 19, 2025  |  05:11 PM IST |  10K
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri keeps her weekend look casual yet luxurious, pairs Rs 3,50,087 Miu Miu bag with laid-back outfit (PC: Viral Bhayani)

Triptii Dimri is not only impeccable in her acting but also knows how to effortlessly nail a chic and cool look. Keeping her Saturday outing fun and fashionable, she paired a red top with denim jeans—creating a natural yet impactful appearance that didn’t require much effort but still made a lasting impression. Curious to know the deets? Let’s dive in!

Keeping it casual, Triptii Dimri once again reminded us why she’s a true style icon. She wore a bright red top with puff sleeves cinched at the edges and a round neckline—proving that even a simple top can elevate your style game.

To avoid overdoing the look, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress paired her red top with light blue denim jeans that radiated an easygoing vibe. The jeans featured a loose silhouette and high-waisted tailored fit, striking the perfect balance between stylish and laid-back. They proved that everyday outfits don’t have to be boring.

Just like her outfit, her accessories made a subtle yet strong impression. She opted for simple round golden earrings and carried a stunning Miu Miu bag worth Rs 3,50,087. To beat the heat in style, she complemented the look with cool sunglasses.

Her makeup was flawless and radiant, enhancing her natural beauty. She kept things minimal with a soft blush glow on her cheekbones and a nude-shade lipstick. Letting her hair flow naturally in a middle partition, she completed her look with a pair of elegant stilettos.

Triptii’s Saturday look reminds us that you don’t need to go overboard to make a statement. She perfectly balanced casual wear with luxury accessories, proving she can seamlessly make high-end fashion look effortlessly basic—and still be stunning.

Credits: Viral Bhayani
