When Aamir Khan roasted ‘partial’ Karan Johar for being ‘nice’ and Kareena Kapoor couldn’t stop laughing

Karan Johar’s beloved chat show, Koffee With Karan, enjoys a unique fan base. Over the years, it has revealed the unseen and candid sides of fans' favorite Bollywood celebrities. One such moment featured Aamir Khan, who once switched to savage mode and roasted Johar for being "nice" - while accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7 back in 2022 to promote their film Laal Singh Chaddha. During the chat, the filmmaker brought up how he had been criticized online for allegedly being partial towards Janhvi Kapoor in her episode with Sara Ali Khan.

In response, Johar asked Aamir Khan if he thought he could be partial to anyone. Without hesitation, Khan instantly replied, “All the time. You are quite partial.” Karan laughed and called it "rubbish," further inquiring about who he had been partial to in the past.

Defending himself, Johar explained that he had simply felt bad after Janhvi Kapoor lost both rounds on the episode and may have overcompensated a bit. To this, the Taare Zameen Par actor interjected and pulled his leg, saying, “So you were being nice to someone? Kya baat kar raha hai yaar (What are you saying)?”

“Maa kasam, aap jab bhi show karte ho, kisi na kisi ka insult hota hi hota hai, koi na koi rota hi rota hai, kisi na kisi ka dil dukhta hi dukhta hai (I swear on my mother, whenever you do a show, someone or the other gets insulted, someone ends up crying, or someone’s heart gets broken).”

Advertisement

Upon hearing such accusations, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director couldn’t stop laughing and said Aamir was trolling him. Keeping up the banter, Johar mentioned that he had earlier thought he had just one "major troll" in his life. However, going by Khan's responses, he jokingly said that another had joined the party - leaving the Daayra actress laughing out loud.

On the professional front, Aamir will next be seen in his highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, which also features Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary in pivotal roles. Directed by RS Prasanna, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film is set to release on June 20.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra gave a sassy reply after Karan Johar asked about not being invited to her wedding