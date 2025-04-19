Kesari Chapter 2: Katrina Kaif reviews Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan’s ‘untold story’; says ‘So proud…’

Kesari Chapter 2 was released in cinemas on April 18, 2025. The historical drama stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan in the lead roles. The movie has received a lot of love from the industry. Katrina Kaif recently reviewed the ‘untold story’ and shared that she was ‘proud’ of the team.

Today, April 19, 2025, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories and shared her thoughts about the recently released film Kesari Chapter 2. Dropping a poster featuring the star cast, the actress wrote, “An untold story told so beautifully by @karanstyagi.........@bindraamritpal @anandntiwari so proud of you....”

Lauding Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan’s performances, Katrina added, “@akshaykumar @actormaddy were just terrific (white heart emojis). Congrats @dharmamovies @leomediacollective @karanjohar.”

Akshay Kumar re-shared Katrina’s review on his Stories. Expressing his gratitude, he said, “Thank you, Katrina. Big hug.” Karan Johar also posted the review on his account and exclaimed, “KAT,” along with orange heart emojis.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar’s Stories!

Earlier, Katrina’s husband, Vicky Kaushal, also shared his opinion about Kesari Chapter 2. He stated, “An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut, @karanstyagi (clap emojis).”

Appreciating the cast and crew, Vicky added, “Kudos to @karanjohar @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @apoorva1972 @adarpoonawalla for bringing out this important chapter from our history to celluloid. @akshaykumar @actormaddy @ananyapanday @amitsial Absolute class. Absolute magic!”

At the end, the Chhaava actor gave a shoutout saying, “DON’T MISS!!!”

Many other Bollywood celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and more offered their best wishes to the team of Kesari Chapter 2.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

The powerful story is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Akshay Kumar plays the role of C. Sankaran Nair, while Ananya Panday portrays Dilreet Gill, and R. Madhavan essays Neville Mckinley.

