Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'Baaghi' Tiger Shroff drops PIC with 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar; writes 'Two man army'

Tiger Shroff is one of the most interesting and successful actors in Bollywood. He is currently gearing up for the release of his action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It marks his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. Recently, Shroff took to his social media to share a picture with 'Khiladi' Kumar and called themselves 'two man army.'

Tiger Shroff shares picture with Akshay Kumar

Today, on February 12th, Tiger Shroff took to the Instagram story to share a picture of himself with Akshay Kumar from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In it, both the actors can be seen holding guns as they are donned in a bulletproof vest. Tiger calls himself 'Baaghi' and Kumar as 'Khiladi' in the caption. It read: "Khiladi + Baaghi = Two man army #bmcm"

Check out his story!

Makers drop BTS video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan action sequences

Recently, Jackky Bhagnani, who is one of the producers, took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan action sequences. The video features both Kumar and Shroff shooting several intense action sequences. Bhagnani wrote: "REAL action ka ek naya benchmark ho gaya hai set! It's time to experience an extraordinary action sequence that pushes boundaries!"

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and written by him along with Aditya Basu and Suraj Gianani. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ronit Roy. It is slated to release theatrically on April 10, 2024, coinciding with Eid.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's workfront

Workwise, Shroff was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. He is also doing Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and a film with Jagan Shakti.

Kumar, on the other hand, was last seen in Mission Raniganj with Parineeti Chopra. He has several films in the lineup including Welcome to the Jungle, a remake of Soorarai Pottru, Sky Force, Khel Khel Mein and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

