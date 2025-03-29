Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt note on son Hrehaan’s birthday raises bar for dad goals; says, ‘Never met anyone as…’

Hrithik Roshan shares a great bond with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. He raised the bar for dad goals once again as he penned a heartfelt note on Hrehaan’s birthday. The actor expressed that he had never met anyone as interesting as his son.

Today, March 29, 2025, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a photograph of his son, Hrehaan Roshan. The young boy was seen wearing a Silence of the Lambs t-shirt with a black jacket. He also wore a nose strip.

In the caption, Hrithik expressed his love for Hrehaan. He said that his ‘Ray’ was amazing in every manner, but that wasn’t why he loved him. The War 2 actor stated that he loved his son because he existed. He continued, “I have met many humans in my life. Never met anyone as interesting a soul as you.”

Hrithik further shared, “As you take your next steps into the real world, my son, know that there is nothing you could ever do that could make me love you more than I already do.” He said that his son’s worth in his eyes wouldn’t be affected by any amount of success or errors.

Hrithik Roshan’s post on Hrehaan’s birthday:

Hrithik Roshan concluded his note by saying, “So go forth and be yourself with complete abandon, ease and effortlessness; your depth will take you far and high. Happy 19th birthday, Hrehaan.”

The comments section of the post was filled with love for the father-son duo. Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, used red heart and raised hands emojis, saying, “So beautifully expressed.” Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “This is so wholesome,” while Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, showered love with red hearts. Preity Zinta, Farhan Akhtar, Tiger Shroff, and more extended their wishes to Hrehaan.

Netizens also appreciated Hrithik’s sweet message for his son. One person said, “These words for a son are going to boost his energy for the future,” while another wrote, “Absolutely adore this. Happy birthday, Hrehaan.”

Earlier, Sussanne Khan shared a heartwarming post for her son, Hrehaan. Wishing her ‘Raystar,’ she expressed that he empowered her to be her strongest self.