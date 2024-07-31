Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), the box office is ready for the arrival of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during the Diwali 2024 weekend. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the Bhushan Kumar production stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in lead roles with Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra also singing on to play key parts in the film. The horror comedy went on floors in March this year and the makers have been shooting over the last four months in the studio set up and at real locations.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wraps up on August 2

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to wrap up on August 2, and the makers are all set to bring the film to the big screen during the Diwali 2024 weekend. “It’s a nearly 75-day journey that’s coming to an end on August 2. The entire star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is shooting at the moment and are excited to finish their journey with the team on Friday,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the makers will follow an extended marketing campaign leading to the Diwali release.

According to the source, Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, Bhushan Kumar, and the team are also working on an exclusive teaser cut for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “A teaser keeping the Diwali period in mind is in the works and the makers are trying to get the cut ready by the middle of August. Once the cut is locked with VFX output, they will decide on the date of launch. The intent is to bring it as soon as possible, and create hype for the content as the team is confident to entertain the audience during the festive season of Diwali,” the source added. "The idea of this teaser is to mark the Diwali 2024 release date in the mind of audiences," the source shared.

Kartik Aaryan to follow up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is among the most anticipated films of the year and is expected to be a box office winner. While the content aside, Bhushan Kumar and team are confident about the music of this horror comedy too, as they have curated an album full of hit melodies for the film, including the recreation of the title track with Kartik and the epic face-off of Vidya and Madhuri in Ami Je Tomar.

After calling a wrap on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is all set to start shooting for the Pati Patni Aur Woh Sequel with Mudassar Aziz as the director. The actor is looking to get back to his zone with back to back comic entertainers. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

