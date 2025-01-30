Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar wishes director Priyadarshan with BTS PIC from set on his birthday and it’s proof something funny is brewing

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are all set to collaborate after 18 years for Bhooth Bangla. While fans are already waiting for their promising collaboration, the actor charmed them with the first picture from the sets with the veteran filmmaker to wish him a happy birthday.

On January 30, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and posted a happy picture with birthday boy Priyadarshan. In the picture, the two are seemingly captured in a candid moment as they laugh out loud, looking and pointing fingers at each other on the movie set.

"Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts—both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! @priyadarshan.official," the post was captioned.

Take a look:

Soon after, several internet users swamped the comments section, extending their birthday wishes to the director. Meanwhile, several expressed excitement about the film, while others gushed over the actor-director’s camaraderie.

A user wrote, "Pic of the decade kya bonding dikh rahi hai dono me" while another reminisced, "Childhood memories in one frame." A third fan commented, "Top comedy partners," and another user called them "Comedy Machine."

For the unversed, the team of Bhooth Bangla is currently shooting in Jaipur. It was just a few days back that Tabu shared her picture from the wrap-up of the Akshay Kumar starrer.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively shared with you that the upcoming horror comedy also has a strong connection with the 2007-released Bhool Bhulaiyaa. A source close to the development shared with us that the team is shooting for a marathon schedule at Chomu Palace in Jaipur. The entire horror unfolds in this palace, and the team is thrilled to be shooting at the same spot after 18 long years where they had originally shot Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar and Wamiqa Gabbi among others in the key roles. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, it is slated to release in theaters on April 2, 2026.