Veer Pahariya FINALLY breaks silence on his and and his brother Shikhar’s mention on Koffee With Karan with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Even before Veer Pahariya made his debut with Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force, he and his brother Shikhar Pahariya became talk of the town. Both the brothers caught attention when their name cropped in during one of the Karan Johar’s show, Koffee With Karan attended by Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Most recently, the debutant broke his silence and reacted to the same.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, when Veer Pahariya was asked about the same, he stated that he wasn’t aware that it was shot and being said till the time it got aired.

"Toh jab hua to main hairaan tha kyunki pata nahin bada platform hai aur main AD tha tabhi ek film pe aur main to chahta tha ki koi kuch jaane nai, abhi sab log jaanne lag gaye to thoda embarrassing ho gaya tha mere liye bas (When it got aired, I was very surprised because it’s a big platform. I was an AD on a film at that time and I didn’t want anyone to know me, but then everybody suddenly knew me, and it was a little embarrassing for me)."

The Sky Force actor admitted that his friends also pulled his leg after the episode got on air. He noted since they hadn’t given any statement, and they were not out in public, whatever was written about them people believed it to be true. Veer mentioned he doesn’t have many friends, so he doesn’t care what people are saying about him from an early age.

For the unversed, back in 2022, Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan was attended by Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. During the interaction, the filmmaker asked them about their dating lives and left them surprised when he openly made it public that they were dating siblings.

"I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building," Johar said further.

Sara is said to have dated Veer before she even made her debut as an actor with Kedarnath. While Veer and Sara were said to have called it quits, Janhvi and Shikhar’s break-up lasted a few years and the actress is now back with Pahariya.