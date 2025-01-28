Over the last one year, Pinkvilla has been a constant in giving updates on the film which brings back Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 long years – Bhooth Bangla. We were the first to inform our readers that the horror comedy will also feature Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. And now, we have another exclusive update on this Ekta Kapoor production. According to our sources close to the development, Priyadarshan and Ekta Kapoor have locked Mithila Palkar for a key role in Bhooth Bangla.

A source shares, “Mithila Palkar has come on board to play the part of Akshay Kumar’s sister in the film. The shoot is going on in full swing and Mithila plays a part that’s very pivotal to the narrative, and the core conflict. The actress is having a seamless shoot experience with the entire gang and has allotted about 25-days for the shoot.” Bhooth Bangla went on floors in December last year, and the shoot is expected to wrap up by March 2025.

Bhooth Bangla is among the most awaited films of the Hindi Film Industry as it brings back the gang responsible for classics like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Khatta Meetha among others. The film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2026. Our source adds, “Bhooth Bangla is shaping up in a fantastic manner, as Priyadarshan has perfectly balanced the horror elements with humour, and also thrills. The sequences written on paper are escalated to a different level on the sets due to the unmatched chemistry shared by Akshay Kumar with artists like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani among others.”

Apart from Bhooth Bangla, the other comedies in the line for Akshay Kumar include Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

