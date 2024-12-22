Vicky Kaushal sets dance floor on fire with Tauba Tauba moves at Karan Aujla’s concert, Parineeti Chopra sings Pehle Lalkare Naal with singer; WATCH

After the craze of Diljit Dosanjh's concert, fans experienced the electrifying energy of Karan Aujla's It Was All A Dream tour. The acclaimed singer performed in Mumbai on December 21, 2024. As Aujla kicked off his concert, several celebrities arrived to watch him perform live. Fans were treated to an unexpected surprise when Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra joined him on stage, leaving the audience completely starstruck.

Vicky Kaushal joined Karan Aujla on stage at his concert for an exciting performance of Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz, thrilling the audience.

In the video, Kaushal is seen looking stylish in an all-black outfit as he grooves to the hit track. Aujla, on the other hand, donned a bold look with an all-black ensemble paired with a blue jacket, adding to the dynamic energy of the performance.

See the video here:

In another video, Aujla gave Mumbai fans the biggest surprise of the night by welcoming Parineeti Chopra on stage and urging the audience to give her a round of applause. Aujla then began performing Pehle Lalkare Naal from Chopra's film Amar Singh Chamkila. During the performance, Parineeti joined him, and the duo shared a heartfelt hug as they concluded the song.

Parineeti looked stunning in a black T-shirt, green jacket, and blue pants, channeling full rapper vibes on stage.

See the video here:

Fans reacted quickly to Vicky and Parineeti's presence at Karan's show. One fan wrote, "The way vicky was adoring karan, Brotherly affection was coming out." One person wrote, "The Growth is personal and the person remains down to earth when there is a reason attached to the success @karanaujla @vickykaushal09 gems."

One fan commented, "Vicky kaushal x karan aujla vibe." Someone wrote, "Surprisea ki koi kmi nhi hai aujla ke pass." One person wrote, "Wow..kaushal and karan on stage...what a day!!." One fan wrote, "The biggest of my life to miss this event even when I knew he would come." One fan wrote, "best evening of my life, love you man."

The concert also saw the presence of several notable actors, including Varun Sharma, Rasha Thadani, and Jannat Zubair, among others.

