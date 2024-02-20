BMCM: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's 'energy' made shooting 'feel more like fun than work', says Bosco Martis

Bosco Martis has served as a choreographer in the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently, he spoke about working with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the film.

By Yash Singh
Updated on Feb 20, 2024  |  04:20 PM IST |  1.5K
Bosco Martis and Akshay Kumar
Picture courtesy: Bosco Martis and Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been generating a lot of buzz thanks to its promos and songs. Recently, Bosco Martis, who is the choreographer of the film, spilled the beans on working with Kumar and Shroff in it.

Bosco Martis talks about doing BMCM

Recently, the title track from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released and it was well received. In a statement, the song's choreographer Bosco Martis has opened up about working with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

He said: "I am sure the journey was truly eventful for the entire team, including Vashu Ji, Akshay Sir, Tiger, Ali, and Himanshu. It's commendable how they managed a massive crew of more than 100 dancers. Shooting in unique locations added to the excitement. Working with Akshay Sir and Tiger was a joy; their energy made it feel more like fun than work.”

Martis further said that Kumar's humor kept the whole crew and cast entertained. “Akshay Sir's humor kept the entire team entertained. Kudos to the whole team for pulling off this project seamlessly. I hope audiences enjoy what we've created for them", he added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track is released

On February 19th, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan dropped its title track. The song is picturized on Kumar and Shroff and is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. It is composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics from Irshad Kamil. It has been well received and has further hyped the buzz around the film.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and written by him along with Aditya Basu. It stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Ronit Roy among others. The film is slated to release theatrically on April 10th, coinciding with Eid. 

While Kumar was last seen in the 2023 Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, Shroff's last outing was Ganapath. 

About The Author
Yash Singh

With over two years of experience in entertainment journalism, Yash Singh is a film geek who lives and

...

