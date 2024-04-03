BMCM's Ali Abbas Zafar on fallout rumors with Salman Khan post Bharat: 'If he is angry with you, he will show that'

Ali Abbas Zafar who is currently gearing up for the release of his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, recently opened up about Salman Khan. The director cast the actor in films like Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hain, and reports said that after their third collaboration, Bharat, Salman, and Ali had a fallout. But a few days ago, Bhaijaan gave a shoutout to BMCM and now, the director addressed the fallout rumors while speaking about his relationship with Salman.

Ali Abbas Zafar on fallout rumors with Salman Khan

During an interview with Connect FM Canada, Ali Abbas Zafar addressed the fallout rumors with Salman Khan after their film Bharat. The filmmaker confirmed that disagreements during filming were common between them but the affection and admiration for each other are real.

Speaking about their fallout post-Bharat, Ali said, “There is this line in Sultan, ‘Jahan pyar zayada hota hai, wahan ladai jhagde bhi zyada hote hain (Fights will be there where there is immense love). We share a love like that. Whenever we are shooting, we often disagree with each other but I know that I love him the way his family loves him and there is a beautiful star and a very good actor in him and very few look at it."

Calling him a "very emotional person", the filmmaker said that no matter what happens, he wants to collaborate with him and also added that whenever he writes something, Salman is the first actor that comes to his mind and he feels there is no one as funny and smart as him in terms of emotional intelligence. Ali also called the Tiger 3 actor a "true blue superstar."

Advertisement

Ali Abbas Zafar speaks about his relationship with Salman Khan

During the same interview, Ali opened up about his relationship with Salman Khan. He said, "Bhai is a very special one. The best thing about Salman sir is that he is very transparent in what he is as a human. He is very honest. He doesn’t want to impress anyone, with anything. He is a very secure star. If he loves you, he will love you to death, if he is angry with you, he will show that anger, if he doesn’t like you, he will let you know that he doesn’t like you, and I think all human being should have that honesty."

Ali further said that Salman is a pure soul and whenever they meet each other, they speak with the same love and respect. The director shared that there are two people he regards very high that those are Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan. "They both contributed a lot to my career," he said.

Talking about Salman's shoutout to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actor tweeted, "‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi . Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one. Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein…@akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff @aliabbaszafar.”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the lead heroes while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the baddie. Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha also play pivotal roles in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled for release on April 10th, 2024.

ALSO READ: BMCM: Manushi Chhillar calls Akshay Kumar 'OG hero' in action; says she counts on him for career advice