Bobby Deol recalls wearing special dress to play younger version of dad Dharmendra in Dharam Veer; 'I never wore underwear in those days'

Bobby Deol has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades, thanks to his father Dharmendra. His journey towards becoming a popular B-town star started by doing small roles in his dad’s films as a child artist. During a press meeting, the Animal actor shared his experience of working with Dharmendra in Dharam Veer. She even recalled wearing shorts underneath a special dress because he “never wore underwear in those days.” Read on!

Sunny and Bobby Deol came together to attend a recent event in Mumbai. While talking about his professional life, the Barsaat debutant spoke about essaying the role of young Dharmendra in Dharam Veer and wearing a special dress that was made for him overnight because he had to shoot the next day.

Further on, Bobby candidly stated, “I never wore underwear in those days.” Hence, while shooting when they made him wear a dress, he was like ‘Why are they making me wear a dress?’ The curious young lad told one of his dad’s teammates that he didn’t have underwear. This is when they got him a pair of shorts to wear under his dress.

Sharing how he ended up getting the part in the film, the Housefull 4 actor recalled that at that time, he was nearly 5-6 years old and wanted to become an actor. His father Dharmendra was working on the 1977 period action-drama film, Dharam Veer at that point, and he wanted a child who would look like him.

No one was fitting the criteria of a child with big and thick legs. This is when he thought of asking his son if he would be interested in playing his childhood role. The offer made Bobby excited who immediately agreed to be part of the film. He told his father that he would do it. “When you are a child, you don’t have any inhibitions, you don’t have any fear, you just think life is beautiful,” exclaimed Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby is currently filming his part for Housefull 5 and Alpha apart from other Tamil and Telugu language movies.

