7 must-watch Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha movies that showcase duo’s acting prowess

Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha are iconic figures in the Indian film industry, having made significant contributions to its vibrant history. Even after many years of being revered as Bollywood stars, they still captivate audiences with their remarkable acting skills.

That's why we've put together this list of movies featuring Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, showcasing why they are regarded as living legends of Indian cinema.

7 Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha movies that are a must-watch:

1. Blackmail (1973)

Star cast: Dharmendra, Raakhee, Shatrughan Sinha

Genre: Drama/Musical/Romance

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Director: Vijay Anand

Blackmail is a thriller movie that showcases how a businessman, threatened by a scientist’s development, uses his daughter to steal the secret formula. But drama erupts when the woman denies to be part of their plan. However, she marries into the family of the scientist and is constantly blackmailed by her ex-fiancé for the blueprint.

Want to know what happens next? Well, to enjoy this underrated film by Vijay Anand, one can stream it on Prime Video. While the movie itself is a classic, its songs like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho, sung by Kishore Kumar are still enjoyed by young and old.

2. Loha (1987)

Star cast: Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Karan Kapoor, Madhavi, Mandakini, Kader Khan, Amrish Puri

Genre: Action/Drama/Thriller

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

Director: Raj N. Sippy

Loha revolves around three men who set out to save 25 hostages from a dreaded bandit. The film received positive reviews and eventually became a commercial success. It was the second hit for Dharmendra in the year 1987. The movie is available on Prime Video.

3. Insaniyat Ke Dushman (1987)

Star cast: Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Babbar, Sumeet Saigal, Dimple Kapadia, Anita Raj, Amjad Khan

Genre: Action/Drama

IMDb rating: 5.0/10

Director: Rajkumar Kohli

Insaniyat Ke Dushman showcases how a lawyer sets out to seek revenge on an influential businessman who ends his family in front of him and escapes. The honest man is put behind bars but is found not guilty. Upon return, he sets out to seek revenge from the businessman and teaches him a lesson. He is then faced with another antagonist who molested his sister which led to her death. Simultaneously, it shows the life of an honest cop who is forced to arrest his own estranged brother.

4. Dost (1974)

Star cast: Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Asit Sen, Rehman, Amitabh Bachchan

Genre: Drama

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Director: Dulal Guha

Dost is another Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha movie that one must not miss. It tells the tale of an educated man who befriends a thief. The latter eventually changes his life and patches up his family but ends up antagonizing his crime boss. When the honest educated man moves to another city, he finds out that his friend is accused of taking the lives of many. This is when he decides to find out why his pal committed the crime. The drama film is also one of the best 70s Bollywood movies.

5. Jeene Nahi Doonga (1984)

Star cast: Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Babbar, Anita Raj, Roshni

Genre: Action

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Director: Rajkumar Kohli

Next up in his list of Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha movies is the 1984 film, Jeene Nahi Doonga. The movie showcases the burning rivalry between two communities that led to the death of many innocent lives. A man tries to bring peace between them but he is left with choosing between his ladylove and his brother. The film received mixed reviews but ended up being a success at the box office and became the 12th highest-grossing film of the year.

6. Zalzala (1988)

Star cast: Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Rajiv Kapoor, Anita Raj, Kimi Katkar, Vijayta Pandit, Danny Denzongpa

Genre: Action/Adventure

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Director: Harish Shah

The protagonist and the antagonist set out on a treasure hunt to look out for the priceless gold and jewels hidden in an abandoned Shiva temple. But the challenge is that only one man knows the way to the temple and they have to retrieve the gold before the earthquake hits. Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha movie lovers can enjoy the film on Prime Video and Zee5.

7. Teesri Aankh (1982 film)

Star cast: Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, Sarika, Amjad Khan

Genre: Action/Thriller

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Director: Subodh Mukherji

Lastly, in this list of Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha movies is Teesri Aankh. The story narrates how a man brings his first wife’s son to his second wife and informs her that he is an orphan. The woman mothers him only till she unearths the truth. But since her own two sons get into bad company, she seeks help from the orphan to remedy it. The movie can be streamed on Zee5.

