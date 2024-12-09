Sunny Deol says his brother Bobby Deol 'took over the show' in Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal; says 'He has got everything'

Bobby Deol started his career as a romantic hero and stunned everyone with his role as a fierce villain in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Recently, his brother Sunny Deol opened up about his brother's highly talked about performance in Animal and admitted that his brother had taken over the show in the blockbuster film. He explained that Bobby had everything an actor needs to succeed and was waiting for the right opportunity.

Sunny Deol recently appeared on the third edition of SCREEN Live, where he discussed taking inspiration from his father, Dharmendra, and his brother Bobby Deol's successful projects. The Gadar 2 actor praised his brother's ability to portray a wide range of characters in projects like Aashram to Animal.

Despite being talented, Sunny highlighted how Bobby Deol didn't get enough opportunities. He also highlighted how his brother did Aashram and other OTT shows that had good widespread viewership during the pandemic when cinema houses were shut down.

Deol said, "He (Bobby) is a personality. He is the good looker. He has got everything. It just happens that sometimes you don't get the opportunity, and things don't come through."

Further, he gushed over his brother's iconic performance as the impactful antagonist Abrar in Animal. "The moment Bobby came over on screen (in Animal), he took over the whole show. He was not like, 'I am a hero, so I can't play a villain.' In terms of his screen presence, everybody was like 'wow' when they saw him," Sunny shared.

For those unaware, the Housefull 4 actor played the role of a mute person in the film as he managed to showcase it as a fierce villain in limited screen time. Also, his physique and dancing style in the movie became the talk of the town.

Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Its sequel, Animal Park, has already been announced by the makers, and recently, Kapoor shared that it will be made into a trilogy. Bobby Deol will be next seen in the Tamil action thriller film Kanguva.

