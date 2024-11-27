5 Bollywood films on Netflix with characters who are the epitome of bromance

There have been various movies in Hindi cinema over the years that celebrate a close bond between male characters. The OTT service Netflix has many such films on its platform. In this piece, let’s explore the Bollywood movies on Netflix featuring characters that are the epitome of bromance.

5 Bollywood movies on Netflix with characters setting major bromance goals:

1. Fukrey

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha

Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Writer: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Vipul Vig

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Vipul Vig Year of release: 2013

Fukrey, the first installment of the comic franchise, is a highly popular film on Netflix. It is about four men who need to make quick money, which brings them together. They build close friendships during their adventurous ride as they face Bholi Punjaban. Fukrey deserves to be on your watchlist if you’re looking for a film celebrating bromance.

2. Student of the Year

Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins

2 hours 25 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar

Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar Year of release: 2012

Student of the Year is another Bollywood movie on Netflix whose characters set major bromance goals. Rohan and Abhimanyu, students of St. Teresa’s College, become best friends. They participate in an intense competition to win the Student of the Year trophy. Their bond is destroyed, but they get an opportunity to build it again years later.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Adventure/Drama/Romance

Adventure/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2011

After watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, you’d get the urge to go on a vacation with your best friends. The film is about Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who are on a bachelor trip in Spain. During their journey, they face their biggest fears, resolve their past issues, and become even closer friends.

4. Om Shanti Om

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri Year of release: 2007

Om and Pappu’s bond in Om Shanti Om is truly underrated. They are best friends who are junior artists in big films. Pappu is the perfect wingman for Om, as he impresses his love, Shantipriya. He even puts in all his effort to help Om avenge Shanti’s death. The sequence where the duo enacts getting a fake award is truly heartwarming.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 7 mins

3 hours 7 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a Bollywood movie on Netflix with characters that are truly the epitome of bromance. Shah Rukh Khan’s Aman and Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit share a bond, which is the life of the film. They even make sacrifices for each other as they are in love with the same person, Naina. The scene between them in the climax is hilarious yet bittersweet.

What other Bollywood movies on Netflix, according to you, truly celebrate male friendships?

