5 Bollywood films on Netflix with characters who are the epitome of bromance
Hindi cinema has showcased some iconic male friendships, and here are some Bollywood movies on Netflix featuring characters that truly embody bromance.
There have been various movies in Hindi cinema over the years that celebrate a close bond between male characters. The OTT service Netflix has many such films on its platform. In this piece, let’s explore the Bollywood movies on Netflix featuring characters that are the epitome of bromance.
5 Bollywood movies on Netflix with characters setting major bromance goals:
1. Fukrey
- Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha
- Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba
- Writer: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Vipul Vig
- Year of release: 2013
Fukrey, the first installment of the comic franchise, is a highly popular film on Netflix. It is about four men who need to make quick money, which brings them together. They build close friendships during their adventurous ride as they face Bholi Punjaban. Fukrey deserves to be on your watchlist if you’re looking for a film celebrating bromance.
2. Student of the Year
- Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.2/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar
- Year of release: 2012
Student of the Year is another Bollywood movie on Netflix whose characters set major bromance goals. Rohan and Abhimanyu, students of St. Teresa’s College, become best friends. They participate in an intense competition to win the Student of the Year trophy. Their bond is destroyed, but they get an opportunity to build it again years later.
3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Adventure/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar
- Year of release: 2011
After watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, you’d get the urge to go on a vacation with your best friends. The film is about Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who are on a bachelor trip in Spain. During their journey, they face their biggest fears, resolve their past issues, and become even closer friends.
4. Om Shanti Om
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade
- Director: Farah Khan
- Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri
- Year of release: 2007
Om and Pappu’s bond in Om Shanti Om is truly underrated. They are best friends who are junior artists in big films. Pappu is the perfect wingman for Om, as he impresses his love, Shantipriya. He even puts in all his effort to help Om avenge Shanti’s death. The sequence where the duo enacts getting a fake award is truly heartwarming.
5. Kal Ho Naa Ho
- Running Time: 3 hours 7 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2003
Kal Ho Naa Ho is a Bollywood movie on Netflix with characters that are truly the epitome of bromance. Shah Rukh Khan’s Aman and Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit share a bond, which is the life of the film. They even make sacrifices for each other as they are in love with the same person, Naina. The scene between them in the climax is hilarious yet bittersweet.
What other Bollywood movies on Netflix, according to you, truly celebrate male friendships?
