Bollywood Newswrap, April 4: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gets U/A certificate with THESE changes; Taapsee Pannu says THIS in first interview post wedding

On the fourth day of April 2024, we got some exciting Bollywood news from the industry. The Central Board of Film Certification suggested a few changes in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan while Taapsee Pannu sat for an interview for the first time after her wedding with Mathias Boe. Let's have a quick read at today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 4, 2024

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gets U/A certificate

According to Bollywood Hungama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification's Examining Committee. However, this certification came with a condition where the CBFC has demanded specific alterations to the film's content. It has been revealed that a total of 14 seconds of footage was subjected to blurring across three different scenes. One particular scene, hitting the screen at approximately 57 minutes, saw a significant reduction. It was shortened by 19 seconds, trimming the scene by about 25%.

2. Taapsee Pannu discusses THIS in first interview post-wedding

During an interview with Elle, Taapsee Pannu admitted to enjoying life beyond work in her first interview after her wedding with Mathias Boe. She quipped that at this point in her life, her professional choices are largely driven by the value of her time. Before taking on any project, she wants to be sure whether it is worth her time or not, as she wants to enjoy life beyond work. Meanwhile, some wedding videos of Taapsee and Mathias Boe recently went viral on social media but the actress has not shared anything on her social media account yet.

3. Karan Johar takes a dig at box-office trends in latest post

Karan Johar took to Instagram stories and took a dig at filmmakers and current Bollywood trends. Karan wrote in Hindi which translates, "If you want a big scale, then create this. Action is working. Make action flicks! If a love story works, then make a romantic movie! If a chick flick becomes a hit, then go there! The weather changes every week... conviction dies every week! It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there."

4. Did Shoaib Malik send flirty DMs to Nawal Saeed?

During an interview on the Pakistani chat show Life Green Hai, Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed shared that she receives DMs (Direct Messages) from many cricketers and indirectly hinted at Shoaib Malik. “Mujhe sirf ye lagta hai ki cricketers should not be doing that. Actors se zyada log cricketers/sportsman ko idolize karte hai (I feel cricketers should not do that, as people idolize them even more than actors). So if people consider you to be so big (you should not be sliding into DMs),” she added.

5. Anil Kapoor recreates his iconic Mr India look

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor grabbed everyone's attention with his appearance today. Sporting a monochromatic look, he donned a white shirt paired with black pants and shoes with a fashionable hat. The hat left all his fans reminded of his iconic character from the movie, Mr India.

