7 best web series like Mirzapur to binge-watch on OTT platforms

Web series like Mirzapur always captivate audiences because they showcase gripping storylines. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Vikrant Massey starrer Mirzapur is directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai. The action-crime-thriller series is set in the lawless town of Mirzapur. It revolves around the powerful Tripathi family and their control over the illegal trade. The story delves into politics, power struggles, and vengeance as various characters navigate a world rife with crime, corruption, and betrayal.

Several web series, like Mirzapur, explore themes of betrayal, bloodshed, complicated family ties, mafia-related violence, and more. Let’s look at the list of such web series.

Here are the 7 best web series like Mirzapur for your entertainment

1. The Family Man

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Ashlesha Thakur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Manoj Bajpayee, Ashlesha Thakur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Release Date: 20 September 2019

20 September 2019 Genre: Thriller

Thriller Seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

The Family Man web series is an edgy action-drama series that tells the story of a middle-class man working for a special National Investigation Agency cell. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also must protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low-paying job. This is one of the popular series like Mirzapur.

2. Sacred Games

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait, Elnaaz Norouzi, Neeraj Kabi

Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait, Elnaaz Norouzi, Neeraj Kabi Release Year: 06 July 2018

06 July 2018 Genre: Crime

Crime Seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Sacred Games is a popular Gangstar web series. In the series, Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) is a disturbed police officer who relies on sleeping drugs to get by and is locked in a lesser position as a low-performing officer because of his honesty. His world is turned upside down when he receives a mysterious call from the notorious underworld gangster Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who has been missing for more than 16 years.

Singh is urged by the criminal chief to save Mumbai, which will perish in 25 days. Throughout the journey, Sartaj receives assistance from Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte). The rest of the season alternates between flashbacks to Gaitonde's upbringing in poverty and his rise to the position of crime lord in the present.

3. Special Ops

Cast: Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon Release Year: 17 March 2020 (First episode)

17 March 2020 (First episode) Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

In Special Ops, Himmat Singh, a RAW agent, draws patterns in terrorist attacks on the nation and deduces it to be the work of a single mastermind. He and his team set out to catch the culprit and mete out justice. It is one of the most popular web series on the internet, like Mirzapur.

4. Paatal Lok

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat , Gul Panag , Neeraj Kabi , Swastika Mukherjee

Jaideep Ahlawat , Gul Panag , Neeraj Kabi , Swastika Mukherjee Release Year: 15 May 2020

15 May 2020 Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Paatal Lok is an Indian crime thriller web series. The story focuses on a failed assassination attempt that exposes corruption in the police and political system. Cop Hathi Ram Chaudhary delves into a complex web of crime, power, and social dynamics. The narrative offers a gritty exploration of society's dark underbelly.

5. Aarya

Aarya goes to the extreme to protect her children. It is a story of revenge, and Khan's dogged pursuit becomes insurmountable obstacles. Arya faces an impossible choice between saving her children and protecting her family from the Russians.

6. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Vishesh Bansal, Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi

Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Vishesh Bansal, Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi Release Year: 2 March 2020 (First Episode)

2 March 2020 (First Episode) Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: JioCinema

JioCinema IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti star, alongside Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, and Amey Wagh starrer series Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side is about a team of forensic experts who need to catch a serial killer who considers himself as the incarnation of the asura Kali.

7. Criminal Justice

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka, Madhurima Roy, Mita Vashish

Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka, Madhurima Roy, Mita Vashish Release Year: 05 April 2019

05 April 2019 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Seasons: 3

3 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Criminal justice takes its stride in the middle of when rape and murder cases are fought in court. The series is most interesting when the drama moves from the melodrama of Aditya's family to the court and jail. Criminal Justice works because of the story and its two central characters. The audience is invested enough to know what will happen to them in the end. But it is also too long, somewhat safe, and familiar with how the subject is treated and Indianized.

These exciting lists of web series like Mirzapur are a must-watch because of their gripping storylines and fantastic character portrayals.

