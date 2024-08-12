Bollywood Newswrap, August 12: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam come together for Mufasa: The Lion King; Sunny Deol wraps Lahore 1947

Today, August 12, 2024, witnessed various happenings and updates in the film industry. From young debut to wrap-ups, revelations to controversies, it was another packed day of the month. We have created this newswrap with the top headlines of today, so if you missed out on anything, you don’t have to worry at all. From AbRam Khan, Aryan Khan joining Shah Rukh Khan in Mufasa to Sunny Deol wrapping up his movie Lahore 1947, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of August 12, 2024:

1. Shah Rukh Khan teams up with sons Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan for the first time in Mufasa: The Lion King

Following the tremendous success of the 2019 live-action The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan reprises his role as Mufasa, delving into the backstory of the legendary king of the jungle. He is accompanied by his sons, Aryan Khan as Simba and AbRam as Young Mufasa. The much-anticipated release of Mufasa: The Lion King this year has just launched its Hindi trailer, featuring the iconic SRK alongside his sons.

2. Sunny Deol wraps Lahore 1947 after an intense 70-day schedule

Pinkvilla reported that Sunny Deol wrapped up filming Lahore 1947 after an intense 70-day schedule. It was also mentioned that the entire schedule was completed without any breaks. The movie is backed by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Preity Zinta in pivotal role.

3. Natasa Stankovic reacts to posts on cheating and emotional abuse following split from Hardik Pandya

Following widespread online speculation, the news of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s separation surprised fans and stirred up the internet. This announcement left many fans curious about their decision. In the meantime, a social media user posted on Reddit, sharing several screenshots of posts that Natasa had liked. These reels focused on themes of cheating and emotional abuse. The user captioned the post, "Natasa Stankovic Liked Reels About Cheating & Emotional Abuse."

4. Adnan Sami to make Bollywood comeback 9 years after Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Adnan Sami will sing a romantic ballad in the forthcoming musical horror film Kasoor. He will be joined by the talented Payal Dev, with music by Javed Mohsin. The new track will also showcase Aftab Shivdasani, Urvashi Rautela, and Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Sara Ali Khan on her birthday with stunning PIC

It’s clear that Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have a strong bond. This was reaffirmed recently when Kareena posted a heartfelt birthday wish for Sara on her 29th birthday. On her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of Sara and her father, Saif Ali Khan.

