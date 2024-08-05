Bollywood Newswrap, August 5: Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody spark break-up rumors, John Cena on his ‘starstruck’ meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

On August 5, 2024, B-Town saw a flurry of events. Ananya Panday announced a new movie, rumors swirled about Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody's breakup, and John Cena shared about meeting Shah Rukh Khan. If you missed any of these updates, don't worry - we've got you covered with a roundup of the day's top stories. Scroll down to catch up on all the latest news.

1. Shraddha Kapoor sparks break-up rumors with Rahul Mody

Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor unfollowed her rumored beau Rahul Mody along with his family and even his pet dog on social media. The online community was quick to catch on to this update, sparking rumors of a possible breakup between the two.

2. John Cena expresses fondness towards Shah Rukh Khan and Indian Food

In a recent conversation with ANI, American wrestler and actor John Cena revealed how Shah Rukh Khan was able to ‘change’ his life. The international icon revealed that his words in the Ted Talk were "beyond inspirational" to him, and they were able to bring a change in his life. He also confessed that he was "starstruck" after meeting King Khan during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

In addition to this, he also talked about his experience with Indian cuisine at the Ambani wedding. Although his visit was brief, Cena expressed enthusiasm about returning to try more Indian dishes. He noted that the spice level was enough to make him sweat a bit, and he eagerly anticipates testing his spice limits on his next visit.

Advertisement

3. Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL gets a release date

The announcement video of the highly-awaited collaboration between Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL was dropped today. The cutting-edge thriller also stars Vihaan Samat in the lead role. The upcoming film is based on the increasing dependency on social media and is poised to release later this year on October 4, 2024, on Netflix.

4. Birthday girl Kajol on working with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Sarzameen

Kajol who celebrated her 50th birthday on Aug 5 talked about her experience of working with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two will be seen in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. In an interview with Variety, the actress stated that both the actors were "wonderful to work with" and shared that it would be "quite interesting to see both of them on screen."

5. Kriti Sanon’s rumored beau Kabir Bahia reacts to her latest vacation post

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon has been enjoying her birthday vacation in Greece. She shared a video in crochet coordinated sets with the caption, "Good morning from Santorini!” Minutes later, the actress’ rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia hit the like button, causing a frenzy amongst fans around their speculated romance.

6. Rimi Sen breaks silence on her plastic surgery rumors

Rimi Sen has lately been grabbing a lot of attention with her latest pictures. A section of netizens speculated if the actress had undergone plastic surgery. In a recent interview with HT City, the Baghbaan actress denied all the rumors and revealed that she only got fillers, Botox, and PRP treatment.

She humorously mentioned that one shouldn’t get the plastic surgery done "unless someone is on the run after committing any crime." The actress admitted that she would consider facelifts after crossing the age of 50.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kajol Birthday: 5 Iconic performances of OG Senorita that make us go ‘Fanaa’ over her