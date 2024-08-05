Kajol Birthday: 5 Iconic performances of OG Senorita that make us go ‘Fanaa’ over her

Kajol is an extremely talented and versatile actress in Bollywood. She has captivated audiences and carved a unique space in the hearts of fans with her flawless performances. It is her prowess that made her characters iconic and memorable to date.

From girl next door in rom-coms to full-blown melodramatic roles, her exceptional talent always managed to win over our hearts. As Kajol celebrates her 50th birthday, we’ve compiled a list of some of her career’s best and most loved iconic characters.

1. Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge

Do we really need to describe Bollywood’s OG Senorita, the character of Kajol as Simran in DDLJ? This legendary romantic film still remains dear to the hearts of movie enthusiasts. Whether it's dancing in a towel, daydreaming about her beloved, or persuading her father to say, "Jaa Simran jaa, jile apni zindagi," her character truly had a lasting impact.

2. Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Believe it or not but at some point, every girl could resonate with Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Spreading her vivacious energy in a short bob, thick hairbands, and athleisure, her tomboy character was a fresh breeze of air. Meanwhile, her transition into a feminine grown-up version in the second half was elegance and grace personified with oomph; making our hearts flutter with that classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai feeling.

From her white suit and bandhini dupatta to her crying over her ‘pehla pyaar’; her character still resonates with fans, even after all these years since the movie was released. It's all thanks to her powerful performance.

Advertisement

3. Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Fans were already in love with Anjali in KKHH, and we got to see another version of Anjali in Karan Johar’s other iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. From her childlike quirky behavior to hilarious dialogues, we loved her in every frame. It won’t be wrong to say that had it not been for Kajol, “Bade mazakiya ho” to “Rahul, take a chill pill,” and many such dialogues wouldn’t have been the same.

Fans of this movie hold a special fondness for the love story of Rahul and Anjali in K3G. And who can blame them?

4. Zooni in Fanaa

The 2006 released Kunal Kohli’s Fanaa starring Kajol and Aamir Khan not only solidified the actress’ presence but proved there is nothing that the diva couldn’t do. After a hiatus, the actress returned to the silver screens with the challenging role of a visually impaired girl who falls in love with a tourist guide who has an ulterior motive. Not only did the actress look extremely beautiful in every frame but made us fall in love with her strong personality.

Advertisement

5. Mandira in My Name Is Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Kajol’s collaboration for the beautiful piece, My Name Is Khan gave Bollywood buffs another reason to fall in love with the actress. While every character played a significant role in shaping the film, Kajol's portrayal of Mandira was truly exceptional.

This role marked a significant departure for the actress compared to her previous performances. Transitioning from a typical hairdresser to delivering a powerful portrayal of a grieving mother on a quest for justice, she kept us captivated throughout. Kajol's intense and profound performance stands out as one of the finest in her career.

Which of these characters played by the birthday girl is your favorite, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section. Team Pinkvilla extends its heartiest wishes to the actress on her special day.

ALSO READ: Friendship Day 2024: 6 signs that prove you have Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi as besties IRL