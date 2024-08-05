John Cena admits Indian street food at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding was ‘fantastic’, wishes to return soon: ‘Can’t wait to try my spice meter’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a lavish affair, attracting numerous Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities dressed in stunning Indian attire. Among the attendees was 16-time WWE Champion and Hollywood star John Cena, who took the opportunity to delve into Indian culture, particularly its cuisine, during his brief visit. Recently, Cena humorously admitted that he needs to improve his spice tolerance after sampling Indian dishes.

In a conversation with ANI, John Cena reflected on his experience with Indian cuisine at the Ambani wedding and humorously mentioned his need to improve his spice tolerance. He described the event's diverse food offerings, highlighting the exceptional Indian and street food. He said, "The Ambani wedding had its fair share of cuisine, but they also did Indian food and Indian street food very well. The food was fantastic."

Although his visit was brief, Cena expressed enthusiasm about returning to try more dishes. He noted that the spice level was enough to make him sweat a bit, and he eagerly anticipates testing his spice limits on his next visit. "The spice was just enough to make me sweat a bit. I’m looking forward to testing my spice limits on my next visit and can’t wait to come back soon," the Heads of State actor added.

John arrived at Anant and Radhika’s wedding dressed in a striking powder blue sherwani and a white and gold safa. He was seen interacting with Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani in a video, and he joined in the festivities by dancing with the other guests.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant attracted global stars, including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who traveled to Mumbai for the event. The sisters received a warm welcome, setting an ideal tone for their participation in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, John Cena is preparing for his role in Prime Video's film Jackpot!, which also stars Awkwafina. Besides this, he also has the film Heads of State lined up, where he will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra.

