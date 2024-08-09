Bollywood Newswrap, August 9: Salman Khan, Sanjay, AP Dhillon's Old Money out, Jaya Bachchan demands apology from RS Chairman

August 9, 2024, as one can anticipate, was swamped with several updates ruling the internet. From the video release of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s song Old Money sung by AP Dhillon to Jaya Bachchan seeking an apology from RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar; take a look at the top headlines of the day.

Top 5 headlines of August 9, 2024, ruling social media

1. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s Old Money video out

Fans were eagerly waiting for Salman Khan and AP Dhillon’s collaboration for the upcoming single, Old Money. Earlier in the day, the highly- anticipated video of the song was released that also features Sanjay Dutt. The song has been receiving positive feedback from the fans.

2. Jaya bachchan demands an apology from Rajya Sabha Chairman

In a heated confrontation during the Rajya Sabha session, Jaya Bachchan criticized RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for his "unacceptable" tone and demanded an apology. She criticized the Chairman for his tone and his decision to switch off the microphone when a member of the opposition leader attempted to speak.

3. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies screened at the Supreme Court

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies was screened at the Supreme Court on Friday for judges. A video from the court also surfaced, in which the actor was seen making his way inside the court premises with bright smiles and folded hands. He was welcomed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

4. Shah Rukh Khan to be honored at the 77th Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport as he left from Mumbai. It has been revealed that the actor departed for Switzerland to accept the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. The ceremony, set for August 10, 2024, at Piazza Grande, honors King Khan's remarkable contributions to international cinema, highlighting his extensive career of over 30 years and more than 100 films.

5. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant seek blessings at a Panama temple

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently visited a temple in Panama. Several videos and pictures from their visit surfaced on the internet. In the videos, the couple was seen getting a warm welcome by the temple authorities, while another video showed them performing aarti there.

