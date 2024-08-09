WATCH: Jaya Bachchan demands apology from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar; ‘Your tone is not acceptable’

In a heated confrontation, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar clashed in Parliament. Bachchan criticized the Vice President for his "unacceptable" tone and called for an apology, leading to protests from Opposition members. The situation intensified when Dhankhar responded, emphasizing the importance of decorum, regardless of Bachchan's celebrity status.

During this Parliamentary session, Ms. Bachchan, a renowned actor married to Amitabh Bachchan, has been introduced twice as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.' Bachchan has voiced her strong objection to this practice.

The Chairman introduced Jaya Bachchan in the House as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan,' prompting the Samajwadi Party MP to express her disapproval. In response, Dhankhar remarked, "Don't school me."

Bachchan, though, stood firm and demanded an apology. "I need an apology from the Chair," she said as protests mounted against Dhankhar and the opposition MPs walked out.

Dhankhar remarked that Jaya Bachchan had earned a great reputation, acknowledging that an actor is often directed by others. He suggested that she might not be aware of the perspective he has from his position. He added that regardless of one's status or celebrity, it is essential to maintain decorum.

After the walk-out, Jaya Bachchan told reporters that she found the experience to be humiliating. She criticized the treatment of opposition MPs, contrasting it with the leniency shown towards those from the ruling BJP.

Bachchan expressed her disapproval of the tone used by the Chair, noting that while remarks made from the Chair are given weight, outside of that role, the individual is just another MP. She emphasized that the MPs are not school children, with some even being senior citizens. Bachchan was particularly upset by the Chair's tone, especially when the Leader of the Opposition, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, attempted to speak and had his microphone switched off.

She firmly expressed her concern about the language used in Parliament, noting that terms like "nuisance" and phrases such as "you may be a celebrity, but I don't care" were being used. She clarified that she wasn't seeking special treatment, but emphasized that the current tone in Parliament was unprecedented and disrespectful, particularly towards women.

Opposition MPs - led by Sonia Gandhi and the Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien - gathered outside Parliament, flanking Bachchan in a significant statement, and several later spoke on her behalf.

