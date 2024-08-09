EXCLUSIVE: Laapataa Ladies’ Pratibha Ranta feels 'elated' as movie gets screened in Supreme Court; ‘Bigger than receiving award’

Kiran Rao's directorial and Aamir Khan-backed Laapataa Ladies have been widely praised this year, earning significant acclaim for actress Pratibha Ranta. The film, which achieved considerable success, was showcased at the Supreme Court's auditorium for judges and registry members on August 9, 2024. The movie, which addresses gender equality, received strong positive feedback from audiences. Now, actress Pratibha Ranta has shared with Pinkvilla that she feels elated over the same and it is bigger than getting any award.

Reacting to this news, Pratibha says, "I am so elated. I cannot put this feeling in words; I am overwhelmed and nervous at the same time to learn that such renowned dignitaries and big decision-makers will watch my film. This feels bigger than receiving an award. For any actor, this kind of appreciation means a great deal. I feel blessed to have been a part of Laapataa Ladies."

According to a report from Live Mint, under the initiative of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, the Supreme Court's Communication Division hosted a special screening of Laapataa Ladies on Friday, August 9. The screening, which took place from 4:15 pm to 6:20 pm after court hours, was attended by all Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and registry members. Following the film, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao interacted with the audience.

The event was held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's administrative building complex and was part of the Chief Justice of India's gender sensitization program. According to the same news source, CJI DY Chandrachud informed Bar & Bench that the initiative aimed to raise awareness among Supreme Court staff.

He noted that, while often unpublicized, such activities were part of a larger effort to support staff, including the recently introduced 24-hour Ayurvedic clinic for their health and relaxation. The film screening also provided an opportunity for staff members to connect with one another.

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Satendra Soni, Durgesh Kumar is available for streaming on Netflix.

