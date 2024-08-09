WATCH: Newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant perform aarti in a Panama temple during their honeymoon; videos go viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently enjoying their honeymoon. Meanwhile, the couple’s recent pictures and videos visiting a temple in Panama have taken social media by storm. One of the videos also features the couple getting a warm welcome as they arrive to seek divine intervention.

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani got married to Radhika Merchant on July 12. Days later, the couple headed to Costa Rica and stayed in a villa. Now, new pictures and videos of the couple showed them visiting a temple in Panama, Central America.

In one of the viral videos, we can see the newlywed couple getting a warm welcome from the temple staff. One of the members offered a beautiful bouquet to Anant while Radhika joined them with a bright smile and folded hands. The couple entered the premises and chanted out loud ‘Jai Shree Krishna’ while making their way towards the temple.

Another video showed the newlywed couple seeking blessings and performing aarti in the temple.

For the special visit, Radhika was seen in a printed co-ord set consisting of a sleeveless blouse with a floral pattern paired with matching flared pants. Her top also had a round neckline and faux fur embellished on the border. Meanwhile, Anant complemented his wife in a printed blue button-down shirt featuring full-length sleeves and a notch collar. He paired it with black basketball shorts and white crew socks.

Notably, the couple earlier enjoyed their honeymoon in Costa Rica. According to Tico Times, the General Directorate of Migration confirmed that the couple arrived there on Thursday, August 1. It was also reported that the couple booked a resort in the picturesque Guanacaste region that comes with a nightly rate of $30,000, which exceeds Rs 25 lakh.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities began in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this year. These were then followed by a second pre-wedding function on a Cruise in Italy before their actual wedding festivities that lasted for three days with their final wedding on July 12. The special celebrations witnessed the presence of notable international celebrities, global leaders and politicians along with several Bollywood celebrities.

